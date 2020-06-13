Eaton Vance Management Sells 182,536 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,536 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $91,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,613,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,661,000 after buying an additional 508,904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after buying an additional 1,024,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,435. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.