Eaton Vance Management Sells 305,154 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305,154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $86,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,733,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,125,000 after buying an additional 75,399 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after buying an additional 259,009 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.