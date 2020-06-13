Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,176 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. 1,888,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.