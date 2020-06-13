Eaton Vance Management Sells 376,482 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 376,482 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.47% of EOG Resources worth $98,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,117. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

