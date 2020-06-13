Eaton Vance Management Sells 544,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $62,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.