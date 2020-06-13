Eaton Vance Management Sells 994,508 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 994,508 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Baxter International worth $70,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $5,075,274 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 4,703,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,302. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

