Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Booking worth $97,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,623.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,544.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,711.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

