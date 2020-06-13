Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $50,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 100,589,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,988,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

