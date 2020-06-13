Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 9%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 863,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 902,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 970,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

