El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

El Paso Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

NYSE:EE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 991,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,748. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.