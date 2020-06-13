Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 29,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,105. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,155 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,581. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

