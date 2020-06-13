Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,767 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Splunk by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Splunk by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $564,187.52. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $178.88. 1,496,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,162. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

