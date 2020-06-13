Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 22,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 199.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.23. 1,304,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $428.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $1,895,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,411 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

