Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 4,620,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,582. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

