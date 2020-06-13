Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -242.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

