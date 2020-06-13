Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Argus lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

