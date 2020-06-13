Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 17,989,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

