Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,091. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

