Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.39 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 749,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

