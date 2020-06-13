Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.59 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.23. 9,600,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.