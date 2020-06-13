Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.39.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 598,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

