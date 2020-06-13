Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 962,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

