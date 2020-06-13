Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 183.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.87. 2,911,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,331. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

