Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.39. 1,197,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $625.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.79 and its 200 day moving average is $454.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.46.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,297 shares of company stock valued at $117,101,108. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

