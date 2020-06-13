Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.61. The company had a trading volume of 686,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.18 and a 200 day moving average of $308.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,128 shares of company stock worth $8,857,017 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

