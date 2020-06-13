Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 3,035,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

