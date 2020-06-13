Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 164,600 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

