Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 32,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 2,279,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

