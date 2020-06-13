Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 37,141 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,035 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after acquiring an additional 685,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

EXC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,172. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

