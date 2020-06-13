Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.41. 731,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,035. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

