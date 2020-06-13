Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,058. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.95, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.