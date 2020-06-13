Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,621 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,385. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

