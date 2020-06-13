Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,965 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.