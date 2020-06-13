Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

