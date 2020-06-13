Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,000 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. 911,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

