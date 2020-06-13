Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,209 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.