Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enbridge by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 190,126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,298. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

