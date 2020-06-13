Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$38.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.39.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.60.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.42, for a total transaction of C$194,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,573,716.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,710.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.