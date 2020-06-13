Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($19.89) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($18.99) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.07) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.67 ($15.36).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.76. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

