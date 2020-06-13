ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.17, 941,826 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 445,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni SpA will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9341 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 37.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

