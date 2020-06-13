Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Nevada A. Kent Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $782.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

