Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.23, approximately 13,661,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,458,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

