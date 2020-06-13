Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $676.64. The company had a trading volume of 538,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $718.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,443 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

