Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,443. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $676.64. The company had a trading volume of 538,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

