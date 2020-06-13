E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.98, 2,937,413 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,710,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.