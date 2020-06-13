Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Europa Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.88 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.51.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

