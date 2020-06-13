Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,970 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $143,287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

