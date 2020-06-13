Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,649,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $341.61. 686,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.09. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,017 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

