Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 755 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $204.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

