Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 505,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

